Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Accuray in a research report issued on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accuray’s FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $94.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ARAY. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Accuray in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Cowen reissued an “average” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Accuray in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Accuray in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $2.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Accuray has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.05 million, a PE ratio of 121.06 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the first quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Accuray by 950.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

