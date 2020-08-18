Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.26.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAC. Evercore ISI downgraded Macerich from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Macerich from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Macerich from $26.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Macerich from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Macerich in a report on Monday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Macerich by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,562,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Macerich by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,822,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,811,000 after acquiring an additional 447,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Macerich by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,375,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,895,000 after acquiring an additional 177,437 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Macerich by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,151,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Macerich by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after acquiring an additional 24,664 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04. Macerich has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $32.20.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.70 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 10.40%. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macerich will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.30%.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

