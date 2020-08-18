AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the April 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

ABCP stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. AmBase has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.91.

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

AmBase Company Profile

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property in New York, New York; and owned, operated, and managed a commercial office building. AmBase Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

