AirBoss of America Corp (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in June

AirBoss of America Corp (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

OTCMKTS:ABSSF opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABSSF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on AirBoss of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on AirBoss of America from $20.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AirBoss of America from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on AirBoss of America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

