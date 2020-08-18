Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Short Interest Up 24.3% in June

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 710,900 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 571,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 100.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACRFF opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. Accor has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through Fastbooking, Availpro, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

