Short Interest in ABN AMRO Group NV (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Increases By 10.4%

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

ABN AMRO Group NV (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the January 31st total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of ABN AMRO Group stock opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. ABN AMRO Group has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $21.05.

About ABN AMRO Group

ABN AMRO Group N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Direktbank, Florius, and Moneyou names; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans names.

