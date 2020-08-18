Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Emera in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $3.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.15.

Get Emera alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Emera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, CSFB downgraded shares of Emera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Emera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.42.

EMA stock opened at C$53.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.75. Emera has a 52-week low of C$42.12 and a 52-week high of C$60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.57.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.