Aben Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Down 13.2% in February

Aben Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the January 31st total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS ABNAF opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Aben Resources has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.
About Aben Resources
