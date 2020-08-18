Aben Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Down 13.2% in February

Aben Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the January 31st total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS ABNAF opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Aben Resources has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.

About Aben Resources

Aben Resources Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,000 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

