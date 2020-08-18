Aben Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aben Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the July 15th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of ABNAF stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. Aben Resources has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.14.
About Aben Resources
Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Aben Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aben Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.