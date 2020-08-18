Aben Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aben Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the July 15th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ABNAF stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. Aben Resources has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.14.

About Aben Resources

Aben Resources Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,000 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

