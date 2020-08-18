Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,152,200 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the January 31st total of 5,497,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 436.3 days.

OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

AAVVF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advantage Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Advantage Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.30.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.