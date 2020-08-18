Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) will announce sales of $15.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.52 million and the lowest is $14.36 million. Quanterix reported sales of $14.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year sales of $62.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.88 million to $64.38 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $89.20 million, with estimates ranging from $85.78 million to $93.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quanterix.

QTRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Quanterix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $42,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $128,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,034 shares of company stock worth $1,641,854 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Quanterix by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix stock opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $949.04 million, a P/E ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.81. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average is $25.58.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

