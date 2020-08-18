Short Interest in ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Decreases By 12.6%

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the April 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 4,734.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,105,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADDYY opened at $159.28 on Tuesday. ADIDAS AG/S has a 12 month low of $87.65 and a 12 month high of $176.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.76, a PEG ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.97.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ADIDAS AG/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

