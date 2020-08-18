Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $430,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) will report sales of $430,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $390,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $1.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $1.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.52 million, with estimates ranging from $13.82 million to $17.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKTS. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akoustis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $785,000.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,921,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,595,342.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 151,450 shares of company stock worth $1,206,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,833,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after buying an additional 101,991 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 137,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 31,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 23.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 392,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 75,320 shares during the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKTS stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.38.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.