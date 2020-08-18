Short Interest in American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS) Rises By 676.9%

American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 676.9% from the July 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS:ADFS opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. American Defense Systems has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.50.
About American Defense Systems
Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?
Receive News & Ratings for American Defense Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Defense Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.