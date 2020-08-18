Short Interest in American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS) Rises By 676.9%

American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 676.9% from the July 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:ADFS opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. American Defense Systems has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.50.

About American Defense Systems

American Defense Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and supply of transparent and opaque armor solutions for military and commercial applications. It offers crew protection kits that provide armor protection of operator compartments; VistaSteel transparent armor, a laminated glass that provides defensive barrier to protect against firearms, physical attack, and explosive blasts; VistaSteel opaque armors; lightweight armor systems; and VistaGuard windows, which are forced entry blast resistant windows, window frames, and transparent armor assemblies used to mitigate forced entry, ballistic, and terrorist threats in high visibility targets.

