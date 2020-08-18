Agora (NASDAQ:API) Stock Price Up 12%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) rose 12% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.88 and last traded at $42.80, approximately 767,590 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,020,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.21.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.52.

About Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in their applications.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.