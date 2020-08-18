Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Up 13.1% in May

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the May 14th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get Accor alerts:

OTCMKTS ACSAY opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. Accor has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, Rest of Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company operates through Construction, Industrial Services, and Services segments. The Construction segment undertakes projects, including construction of civil work projects, such as highways, railways, ports, and airport works; residential buildings, social facilities and installations, and infrastructure services, such as railway, transport, communication and technology, energy, resource, water, and defense sectors; and contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.