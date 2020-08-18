$200.91 Million in Sales Expected for Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) will post sales of $200.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Curo Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $218.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.20 million. Curo Group posted sales of $297.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full year sales of $901.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $834.90 million to $940.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $999.42 million, with estimates ranging from $949.00 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Curo Group.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Curo Group had a return on equity of 190.07% and a net margin of 10.85%.

CURO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Curo Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Curo Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Curo Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Curo Group has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 3.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Curo Group’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 5,851.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 90.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 70,276 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 160.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Curo Group (NYSE:CURO)

