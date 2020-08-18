$200.91 Million in Sales Expected for Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) will post sales of $200.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Curo Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $218.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.20 million. Curo Group posted sales of $297.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full year sales of $901.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $834.90 million to $940.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $999.42 million, with estimates ranging from $949.00 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Curo Group.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Curo Group had a return on equity of 190.07% and a net margin of 10.85%.

CURO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Curo Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Curo Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Curo Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Curo Group has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 3.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Curo Group’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 5,851.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 90.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 70,276 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 160.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

