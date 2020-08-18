$439.49 Million in Sales Expected for US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Equities analysts predict that US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) will post sales of $439.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $440.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $438.38 million. US Xpress Enterprises reported sales of $428.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow US Xpress Enterprises.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $422.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.27 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USX. Bank of America raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BofA Securities upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on US Xpress Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

In other US Xpress Enterprises news, insider Robert D. Pischke purchased 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $38,797.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 128,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,033.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Max L. Fuller purchased 82,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $358,070.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 96,331 shares of company stock worth $427,468 and have sold 140,000 shares worth $951,800. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 24,223 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 31,637 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USX opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $528.38 million, a PE ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36. US Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

