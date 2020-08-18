$2.27 Billion in Sales Expected for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) will post sales of $2.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.32 billion. L Brands posted sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year sales of $11.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.54 billion to $11.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $13.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on L Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on L Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in L Brands by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in L Brands by 32.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in L Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 274,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

L Brands stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. L Brands has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.47.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

