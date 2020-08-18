CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) will announce sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the highest is $1.55 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH reported sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will report full year sales of $5.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.27.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $166.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 92.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.34. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $348,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,560 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

