$3.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will post sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.11 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $2.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year sales of $12.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.78 billion to $13.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.15 billion to $14.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $348.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.38.

Shares of LRCX opened at $379.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $352.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.47. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $387.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,414 shares of company stock valued at $19,832,146. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Lam Research by 102.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,037 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 53,842.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 542,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,109,000 after buying an additional 541,116 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 32.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,970,000 after buying an additional 516,115 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $160,170,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 89.4% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 952,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,003,000 after acquiring an additional 449,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

