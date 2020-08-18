Analysts Expect Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.51 Million

Brokerages expect Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) to announce sales of $112.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $179.36 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises posted sales of $3.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 96.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $6.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCL. SunTrust Banks lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.68.

RCL opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $135.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.77 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Donald Thompson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 49,488 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 91.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 689,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,167,000 after purchasing an additional 329,220 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 22,054 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10,157.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,162.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

