Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) to post sales of $171.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $168.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $175.74 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $302.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $726.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $509.30 million to $850.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $947.80 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oxford Industries.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.85). Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.43 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXM. ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 28.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 754,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,196,000 after buying an additional 168,721 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 18.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 376,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,554,000 after buying an additional 59,216 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,712 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,973,000 after purchasing an additional 40,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXM opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $820.12 million, a PE ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.22. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.37 and a fifty-two week high of $80.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Industries (OXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.