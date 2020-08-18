$496.76 Million in Sales Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to post $496.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $458.80 million and the highest is $516.00 million. Nordson posted sales of $559.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32. Nordson had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on NDSN. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.57.

In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,036 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $185,537.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $3,431,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,786,508.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,846 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,357 over the last ninety days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Nordson by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in Nordson by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Nordson by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 343.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock opened at $206.97 on Tuesday. Nordson has a 1-year low of $96.46 and a 1-year high of $208.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

