Brokerages Expect Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $535.37 Million

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Analysts predict that Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will post $535.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $526.15 million and the highest is $552.10 million. Endo International posted sales of $729.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $687.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.99 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 5.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENDP shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Endo International in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Endo International during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Endo International during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in Endo International by 20.4% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Endo International during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $7.10.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings History and Estimates for Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

