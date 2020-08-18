Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.54

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.54 and traded as high as $18.89. Marten Transport shares last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 276,376 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.33 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $18.00 to $19.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.33 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $212.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the second quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

