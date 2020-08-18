CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.09.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 106.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,070.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 215.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $397.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.60.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

