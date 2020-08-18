TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) will announce sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.07 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

THS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.63.

In related news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 20,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,106,693.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 143.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 485,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,275,000 after purchasing an additional 286,110 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 7.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,984,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,908,000 after purchasing an additional 283,135 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 59.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,587,000 after purchasing an additional 278,136 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at $10,928,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 63.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 565,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,521,000 after purchasing an additional 219,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $59.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.67.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

