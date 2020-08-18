Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.45

Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.45 and traded as high as $17.96. Buckle shares last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 288,561 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra lowered shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $877.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.67 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.52%. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKE. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

