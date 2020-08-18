Zacks: Analysts Expect J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.29 Billion

Equities analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) will report sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.39 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will report full-year sales of $9.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $9.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $10.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for J B Hunt Transport Services.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JBHT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.84.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $139.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $141.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $346,004.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Kuhlow sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $219,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,443 shares of company stock valued at $21,082,017 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 51.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 38.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

