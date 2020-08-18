Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.99 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will post sales of $327.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $317.83 million and the highest is $339.40 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $341.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.06 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 45.5% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMP opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.94. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.59. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $34.39 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

