Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $459.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to post sales of $459.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $440.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $469.54 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $414.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.01 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $111.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $999,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,636 shares in the company, valued at $5,628,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $125,347.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 315.2% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 966.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 28.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 42.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $97.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average of $70.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

