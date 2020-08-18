Brokerages Expect Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.41 Billion

Brokerages expect Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) to post $5.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.53 billion and the lowest is $5.32 billion. Schlumberger reported sales of $8.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $23.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.21 billion to $25.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $22.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.56 billion to $25.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.16.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $614,564.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Papa purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,249,000 after buying an additional 7,688,130 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,267,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,269,000 after buying an additional 3,775,896 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,868,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,031,000 after buying an additional 138,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,513,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,702,000 after buying an additional 294,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. Schlumberger has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $41.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

