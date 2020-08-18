Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.38. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 440,722 shares.

Houston American Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana.

