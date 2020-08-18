Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Just Eat Takeaway.com (JET)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON: JET) in the last few weeks:

8/18/2020 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new £140 ($183.03) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new GBX 9,700 ($126.81) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new £114 ($149.04) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 9,000 ($117.66) price target on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new £108 ($141.19) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new £111.25 ($145.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 6,200 ($81.06) to GBX 9,000 ($117.66). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new £108 ($141.19) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new £105 ($137.27) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 7,600 ($99.36) to GBX 9,000 ($117.66). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from £101 ($132.04) to £109 ($142.50). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 9,600 ($125.51) to £100 ($130.74). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new £101.55 ($132.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

LON:JET opened at GBX 9,036 ($118.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.56. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. has a 52 week low of GBX 65.28 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,168 ($119.86). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,509.24.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

