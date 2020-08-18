Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.29

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.29 and traded as high as $1.59. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 2,218,324 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on BIR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.65.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $361.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.