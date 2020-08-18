Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.40

Freehold Royalties Ltd (TSE:FRU)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.40 and traded as high as $4.68. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 380,731 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Freehold Royalties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.42. The company has a market cap of $535.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.40.

In other news, Director Tom Mullane acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$181,150.40.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.