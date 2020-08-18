Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.16

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.16 and traded as high as $10.30. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 263,462 shares trading hands.

CSH.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. CIBC raised shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -850.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,083.33%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.