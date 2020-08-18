TMX Group (TSE:X) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $123.87

TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $123.87 and traded as high as $138.79. TMX Group shares last traded at $136.09, with a volume of 62,157 shares.

X has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$105.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion and a PE ratio of 30.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$136.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.40%.

TMX Group Company Profile (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

