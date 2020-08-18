Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.68

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (TSE:CF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.68 and traded as high as $7.86. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 115,221 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on CF. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $727.15 million and a PE ratio of 11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.68.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$319.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$301.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc will post 0.838877 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

