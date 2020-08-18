CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.63

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.63 and traded as high as $19.49. CI Financial shares last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 388,784 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.31.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

