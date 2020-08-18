5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.76

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

5N Plus Inc (TSE:VNP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $2.05. 5N Plus shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 23,073 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on 5N Plus from C$3.50 to C$2.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.47, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $143.78 million and a PE ratio of 51.25.

In related news, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$389,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,525,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,584,875.

About 5N Plus (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

