5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.76

5N Plus Inc (TSE:VNP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $2.05. 5N Plus shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 23,073 shares trading hands.
Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on 5N Plus from C$3.50 to C$2.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.47, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $143.78 million and a PE ratio of 51.25.
About 5N Plus (TSE:VNP)
5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
