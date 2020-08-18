Linamar (TSE:LNR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.66

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.66 and traded as high as $42.99. Linamar shares last traded at $42.44, with a volume of 80,430 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Linamar from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Linamar from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities raised Linamar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Linamar from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linamar from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Linamar alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 7.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.30%.

Linamar Company Profile (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.