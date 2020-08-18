Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.56

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.56 and traded as high as $24.77. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $24.71, with a volume of 328,468 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.87.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 116.42%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.