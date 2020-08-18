Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.67

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.67 and traded as high as $22.52. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $22.42, with a volume of 190,342 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Innergex Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.67. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.93.

About Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

