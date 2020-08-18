Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.54

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.54 and traded as high as $27.20. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $26.73, with a volume of 572,916 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great-West Lifeco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29, a current ratio of 20.48 and a quick ratio of 17.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$24.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

