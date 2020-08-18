Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.45

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.45 and traded as high as $20.82. Finning International shares last traded at $20.66, with a volume of 201,574 shares.

FTT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Finning International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Finning International from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.67.

The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.81.

In related news, Senior Officer Pedro Antonio Damjanic Yutronic acquired 2,188 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,436.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,476 shares in the company, valued at C$307,229.55.

Finning International Company Profile (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

