Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Target in a research report issued on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s FY2021 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.87 EPS.

TGT has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cleveland Research upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.69.

NYSE TGT opened at $138.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.41. Target has a 12-month low of $85.53 and a 12-month high of $138.69. The company has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,524 shares of company stock worth $4,623,219 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 250.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

