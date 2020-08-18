GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.34

GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.34 and traded as high as $8.44. GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 10,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $91,851.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of GDL Fund by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 806,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after buying an additional 102,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GDL Fund by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 699,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in GDL Fund by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 373,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 117,379 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GDL Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 250,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in GDL Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter.

About GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL)

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

