B. Riley Comments on Sonim Technologies Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 93.18% and a negative net margin of 30.40%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonim Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

SONM opened at $1.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.54. Sonim Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.

In related news, CEO Thomas Wiley Wilkinson purchased 200,000 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 696,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $912,255.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 315,000 shares of company stock valued at $236,250 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter worth about $53,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 63.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 33,425 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 547.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 174,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 332.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 126,196 shares during the period. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.